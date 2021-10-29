Haverford Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

VO opened at $252.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.43. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.01 and a one year high of $254.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

