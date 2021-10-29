Haverford Trust Co. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in Aflac by 18.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 3.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 1.0% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 1.8% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average of $54.62. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 26.61%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.