Haverford Trust Co. Has $450,000 Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 85.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.43.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $175.31 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.93.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

