Haverford Trust Co. Purchases 21 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,491 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Netflix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,977 shares of company stock worth $77,862,889 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $674.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $582.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $539.35. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.41 and a 52-week high of $676.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $666.76.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

