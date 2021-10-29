Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) Short Interest Up 3,483.3% in October

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 3,483.3% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth $58,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYAC opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

