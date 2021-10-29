H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 64.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,944 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 148.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 16,342 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,701,000 after purchasing an additional 93,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth $1,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $44.54 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.24.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $315.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

