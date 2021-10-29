Head to Head Comparison: Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Simmons First National and U.S. Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simmons First National $1.01 billion 3.20 $254.90 million $2.40 12.42 U.S. Bancorp $25.24 billion 3.56 $4.96 billion $3.06 19.81

U.S. Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Simmons First National. Simmons First National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.8% of Simmons First National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Simmons First National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Simmons First National and U.S. Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simmons First National 28.67% 9.08% 1.19% U.S. Bancorp 29.83% 15.18% 1.30%

Dividends

Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. U.S. Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Simmons First National pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. U.S. Bancorp pays out 60.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Simmons First National has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and U.S. Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Simmons First National and U.S. Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simmons First National 0 2 0 0 2.00 U.S. Bancorp 1 6 8 0 2.47

Simmons First National currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.04%. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus target price of $64.88, suggesting a potential upside of 7.02%. Given U.S. Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Bancorp is more favorable than Simmons First National.

Summary

U.S. Bancorp beats Simmons First National on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The firm also offers consumer, real estate and commercial loans, checking, savings and time deposits, and specialized products and services, such as credit cards, trust and fiduciary services, investments, agricultural finance lending, equipment lending, insurance and small business administration. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services. The company was founded on April 2, 1929 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.