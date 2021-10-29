Head-To-Head Review: Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) & Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) and Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Hang Seng Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Banco Santander (Brasil) pays out 54.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hang Seng Bank pays out 46.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Banco Santander (Brasil) has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hang Seng Bank has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Banco Santander (Brasil) and Hang Seng Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander (Brasil) 0 0 0 0 N/A Hang Seng Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander (Brasil) and Hang Seng Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander (Brasil) 15.95% 14.60% 1.66% Hang Seng Bank N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.4% of Banco Santander (Brasil) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Hang Seng Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Santander (Brasil) and Hang Seng Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander (Brasil) $21.55 billion 1.08 $2.60 billion $0.70 8.90 Hang Seng Bank $7.71 billion 4.64 $2.15 billion $1.08 17.32

Banco Santander (Brasil) has higher revenue and earnings than Hang Seng Bank. Banco Santander (Brasil) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hang Seng Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Banco Santander (Brasil) beats Hang Seng Bank on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking. The Global Wholesale Banking segment offers financial services and structured solutions to its customers. The company was founded on August 9, 1985 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The company offers personal banking services, including current and savings accounts, time deposits, mortgages and personal loans, credit cards, and insurance and wealth management services, as well as consumer lending services. It also provides corporate lending, trade and receivable finance, payments and cash management, treasury and foreign exchange, general insurance, key-person insurance, investment, and corporate wealth management services, as well as general banking, interest rate, foreign exchange, money market, structured, and derivative products, etc. In addition, the company offers retirement benefit, life assurance, fund management, and stock broking services, as well as index compilation and licensing; fund raising and sales; and asset management services. It operates approximately 290 service outlets in Hong Kong; branches in Macau and Singapore; and a representative office in Taipei. Hang Seng Bank Limited, through its subsidiary, Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited, operates a network of outlets in approximately 20 cities in Mainland China. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Seng Bank Limited is a subsidiary of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.