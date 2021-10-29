Head-To-Head Survey: Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) vs. Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oncternal Therapeutics and Olema Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics $3.38 million 54.35 -$17.23 million ($0.85) -4.38 Olema Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$22.12 million ($3.42) -7.87

Oncternal Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Olema Pharmaceuticals. Olema Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oncternal Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Oncternal Therapeutics and Olema Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics -541.09% -24.25% -22.57% Olema Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Oncternal Therapeutics and Olema Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncternal Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Olema Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Oncternal Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $15.20, suggesting a potential upside of 308.60%. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $60.67, suggesting a potential upside of 125.28%. Given Oncternal Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Oncternal Therapeutics is more favorable than Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.8% of Oncternal Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Olema Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Oncternal Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of Olema Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer. The company was formerly known as CombiThera, Inc. and changed its name to Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2009. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

