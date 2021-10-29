Head to Head Survey: Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) vs. SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) and SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Osprey Technology Acquisition alerts:

Osprey Technology Acquisition has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaChange International has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

30.5% of Osprey Technology Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of SeaChange International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of SeaChange International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Osprey Technology Acquisition and SeaChange International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osprey Technology Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 SeaChange International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Osprey Technology Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.60%. SeaChange International has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 222.93%. Given SeaChange International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SeaChange International is more favorable than Osprey Technology Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Osprey Technology Acquisition and SeaChange International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osprey Technology Acquisition N/A N/A -$15.27 million N/A N/A SeaChange International $22.00 million 2.07 -$21.76 million ($0.50) -1.86

Osprey Technology Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SeaChange International.

Profitability

This table compares Osprey Technology Acquisition and SeaChange International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osprey Technology Acquisition N/A -18.91% -8.56% SeaChange International -95.93% -43.42% -29.06%

Summary

Osprey Technology Acquisition beats SeaChange International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osprey Technology Acquisition

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc. engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services. The company was founded by William C. Styslinger III on July 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Osprey Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osprey Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.