Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

Healthpeak Properties has a payout ratio of 134.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.8%.

Shares of PEAK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.98. 7,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,758. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average is $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $37.69.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

