HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HealthStream’s suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare employees in the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, talent management, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment and managing simulation-based education programs. HealthStream has additional offices in Jericho, New York; Boulder, Colorado; Denver, Colorado; San Diego, California; Chicago, Illinois; Portland, Oregon; and Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

HealthStream stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.45. The company had a trading volume of 93,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,992. The company has a market capitalization of $834.60 million, a P/E ratio of 101.73, a P/E/G ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $31.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.35.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 550.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 103,937.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

