Hegic (HEGIC) Market Capitalization Tops $87.10 Million

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $87.10 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hegic has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00050807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.22 or 0.00231277 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.00099384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Hegic Coin Profile

HEGIC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 621,810,734 coins. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

