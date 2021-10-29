HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in October

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $19.34.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that HeidelbergCement will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDELY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

