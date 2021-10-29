Hellenic Coin (HNC) Price Reaches $3.68

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.77 or 0.00313199 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000470 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

