Hellenic Coin One Day Volume Reaches $68,787.00 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.95 or 0.00311787 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000418 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000080 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

