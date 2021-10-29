Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their market perform rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a $38.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $34.10 on Monday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $824.81 million, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

