Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.50. Heritage Financial reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 11.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $887.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.97. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

