Hertz Network (HTZ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21,121.00

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One Hertz Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hertz Network has a total market cap of $643,085.55 and $21,121.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hertz Network has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00069687 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00071617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.07 or 0.00096905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,010.65 or 1.00081488 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,289.01 or 0.07035672 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00022844 BTC.

Hertz Network Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

