Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Sells $131,951.10 in Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

