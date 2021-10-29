HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

HEXO (TSE:HEXO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$5.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 160.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HEXO. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on HEXO from C$5.97 to C$2.54 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on HEXO from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEXO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.74.

Shares of HEXO traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.92. 2,665,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,978. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. HEXO has a 1 year low of C$1.90 and a 1 year high of C$14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$531.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.59.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

