HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $366.50

Shares of HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 366.50 ($4.79) and traded as high as GBX 382 ($4.99). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 380 ($4.96), with a volume of 873,499 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 395.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 366.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.04%.

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

