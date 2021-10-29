Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Shares Up 433.3%

Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS) shares shot up 433.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 10,154 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 34,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.

Highlands REIT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HHDS)

Highlands REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of non-core assets of the former parent of the company. It operates through the following four segments: Net Lease, Retail, Multi-Tenant Office, and Multi-Family. The Net Lease segment consists single-tenant office, industrial assets, and correctional facility.

