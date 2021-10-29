Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Posts Earnings Results

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HLT traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $145.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,339. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $83.62 and a 1 year high of $149.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.53 and its 200 day moving average is $127.01. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.59 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $434,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.53.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

