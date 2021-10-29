Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Increased to $169.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.41 EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.53.
Shares of HLT stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.58. 4,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,339. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $83.62 and a 1 year high of $149.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.01. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of -144.59 and a beta of 1.25.
In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $434,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,359 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,573,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,418,000 after purchasing an additional 125,791 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,977,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,864,000 after purchasing an additional 213,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.
About Hilton Worldwide
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.
