Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Increased to $169.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.53.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Shares of HLT stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.58. 4,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,339. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $83.62 and a 1 year high of $149.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.01. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of -144.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $434,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,359 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,573,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,418,000 after purchasing an additional 125,791 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,977,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,864,000 after purchasing an additional 213,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.