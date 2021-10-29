Hollie Sammons Castro Sells 13,143 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Stock

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,248,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

YETI stock opened at $95.15 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.39 and a 200 day moving average of $91.52.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $357.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. On average, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on YETI in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.26.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 64,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 50,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter worth $857,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

