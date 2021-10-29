Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.36.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,202,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4,713.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,171,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,185 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $274,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,825,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 404.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 799,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,342,000 after buying an additional 640,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $72.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.90 and its 200 day moving average is $70.90. Hologic has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.