Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Director Purchases $40,458.00 in Stock

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Director Larry W. Ross bought 1,650 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $40,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of HOMB opened at $23.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.53. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.51.
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.
About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)
Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.
