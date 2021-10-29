Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Director Purchases $40,458.00 in Stock

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Director Larry W. Ross bought 1,650 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $40,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HOMB opened at $23.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.53. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.51.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 17.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,834,000 after buying an additional 103,089 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 65,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 211.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 138,809 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter worth $3,803,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

