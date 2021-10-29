HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $56.00. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.33% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s FY2021 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $979.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $52.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average is $41.18.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel bought 8,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith bought 10,117 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 288.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 22,944 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 221,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after acquiring an additional 16,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 28,473 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

