Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Issues Earnings Results

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:HBNC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.48. The stock had a trading volume of 121,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,940. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 66,297 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 12,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

