Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.29. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $20.17.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,820,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,823,000 after purchasing an additional 487,108 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,274,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 300,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 70,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 66,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,115,000 after purchasing an additional 59,868 shares in the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

