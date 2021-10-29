HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.690-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.070-$4.270 EPS.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,010,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,692,180. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.10. HP has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HP will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HP to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.88.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HP stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in HP were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

