HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.070-$4.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.690-$3.750 EPS.

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $30.33. The company had a trading volume of 279,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,692,180. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.10. HP has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.88.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HP stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 117.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in HP were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

