HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.070-$4.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.690-$3.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $30.33. The company had a trading volume of 279,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,692,180. HP has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.10.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HP will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HP to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.88.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HP stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 117.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in HP were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

