HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 485 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HSBA. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 530 ($6.92) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 473.55 ($6.19).

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 440.40 ($5.75) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £89.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.47. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 317.60 ($4.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 394.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 416.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.45%.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 42,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

