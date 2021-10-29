Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.950-$1.990 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.48-0.50 EPS.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,786. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -644.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

