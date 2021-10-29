Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.48-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.50. Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.950-$1.990 EPS.
Shares of HPP traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.77. 1,306,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,786. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average of $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -644.09, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92.
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.
In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.
