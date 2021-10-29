Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.48-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.50. Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.950-$1.990 EPS.

Shares of HPP traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.77. 1,306,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,786. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average of $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -644.09, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.36%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

