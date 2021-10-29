Hunting (LON:HTG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Hunting (LON:HTG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

HTG opened at GBX 173 ($2.26) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £285.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 207.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 230.62. Hunting has a fifty-two week low of GBX 130.95 ($1.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 297 ($3.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 6.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.23%.

In other news, insider Keith Lough acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £9,950 ($12,999.74).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

