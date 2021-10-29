Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Shares Up 2.1%

Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ)’s share price shot up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €528.50 ($621.76) and last traded at €524.00 ($616.47). 5,438 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at €513.00 ($603.53).

A number of research firms have recently commented on HYQ. Warburg Research set a €605.00 ($711.76) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €600.00 ($705.88) target price on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Hypoport alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is €568.54 and its 200-day moving average is €497.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.