ICE ROCK MINING Hits Market Cap of $81,491.34 (ROCK2)

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded down 51.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. ICE ROCK MINING has a total market capitalization of $81,491.34 and $43,604.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICE ROCK MINING has traded down 61.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00069798 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00071601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00095856 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,682.92 or 1.00225968 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,401.08 or 0.07037036 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00021929 BTC.

ICE ROCK MINING Profile

ICE ROCK MINING's total supply is 15,724,272 coins. ICE ROCK MINING's official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICE ROCK MINING is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov. ICE ROCK MINING's official website is icerockmining.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

Buying and Selling ICE ROCK MINING

