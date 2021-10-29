Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Ichor has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 2.24.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,060.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ichor by 3,968.6% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 650,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 634,980 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,688,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ichor by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,621,000 after acquiring an additional 304,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ichor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,078,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 461,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after acquiring an additional 247,739 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

