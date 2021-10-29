IDEX (NYSE:IEX) PT Raised to $220.00 at DA Davidson

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IEX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $222.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX has a one year low of $166.51 and a one year high of $235.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 169.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 46.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 34.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

