IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Given New $144.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $144.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on INFO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO opened at $129.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 82.85 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $131.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.