Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.22

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.22 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

Illinois Tool Works has increased its dividend payment by 54.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 50 years. Illinois Tool Works has a payout ratio of 56.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to earn $9.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.4%.

ITW traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $228.03. The company had a trading volume of 22,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,201. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $192.29 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.18 and its 200 day moving average is $226.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.36.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

