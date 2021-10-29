Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Raised to $206.00 at Morgan Stanley

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.43% from the company’s current price.

ITW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.36.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.46. 9,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,201. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $192.29 and a twelve month high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

