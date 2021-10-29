Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Lowered to $245.00 at Bank of America

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Bank of America from $250.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.15% from the company’s previous close.

ITW has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.79.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $226.54 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $192.29 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.23.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Amundi bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,983,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,859,000 after buying an additional 390,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,602,000 after buying an additional 366,036 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,752,000 after buying an additional 345,751 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,665,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,737,804,000 after buying an additional 253,701 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

