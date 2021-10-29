imbrex (REX) Price Down 24.2% This Week

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. imbrex has a total market capitalization of $98,340.59 and approximately $3.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, imbrex has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar. One imbrex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get imbrex alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00050373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.70 or 0.00234615 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00098794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

imbrex Coin Profile

imbrex (REX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

Buying and Selling imbrex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for imbrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for imbrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.