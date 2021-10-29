Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on IMVT. Truist dropped their price objective on Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

IMVT opened at $8.15 on Friday. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $53.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Equities research analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunovant news, Director George V. Migausky acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Hughes acquired 18,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $150,355.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,247 shares of company stock worth $243,805 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 213.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 1,625.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 400.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 85,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Immunovant in the second quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. 33.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

