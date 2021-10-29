Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Short Interest Update

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ICHBF remained flat at $$7.60 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $8.28.
Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
