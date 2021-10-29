Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Position Boosted by Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 709,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,400 shares during the period. Ingevity accounts for 8.7% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. owned approximately 1.80% of Ingevity worth $57,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ingevity by 3.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 46.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.11. 1,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,729. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $51.46 and a one year high of $89.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.76 and a 200 day moving average of $79.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. Ingevity had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NGVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

